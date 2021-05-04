Alphacat (ACAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $211,149.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $211,149.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00270570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.45 or 0.01163949 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00727295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,124.55 or 0.99870378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

