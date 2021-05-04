$1.18 EPS Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,101. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $921.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HomeStreet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HomeStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.