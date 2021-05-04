Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.74. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.27.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 211,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $458.52. 524,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,071. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $462.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.35 and a 200-day moving average of $365.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.