Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 778.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM17. Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

TM17 stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 777 ($10.15). The company had a trading volume of 253,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,097. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 46.25. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 769.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 775.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

