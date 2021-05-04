$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock traded down $23.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.88. 598,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,997. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $271.01 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

