ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. 154,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $96.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

