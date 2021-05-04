DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 131,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,512. DZS has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.32.

DZSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

