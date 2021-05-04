Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expands By 26.0%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE RPM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. RPM International has a twelve month low of $62.98 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.