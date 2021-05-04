Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 24.8% in April

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

