Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $394,771.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

