OG Fan Token (OG) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.93 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $8.83 or 0.00016029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.
About OG Fan Token
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
