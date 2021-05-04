Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 386.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55). Also, insider Robin Beer purchased 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55). Insiders have acquired 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943 over the last ninety days.

Shares of BRW remained flat at $GBX 340 ($4.44) during trading hours on Tuesday. 505,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.50 ($4.57).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

