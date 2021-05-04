Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,329. The company has a market capitalization of $478.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

