Pundi X (NPXS) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00843689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.67 or 0.09709471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

