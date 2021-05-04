EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $661,711.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00266536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.78 or 0.01154814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00728707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,315.35 or 1.00001367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

