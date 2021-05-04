Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) vs. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Head to Head Contrast

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $16.54 million 20.73 -$128.79 million ($3.93) -1.86 Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$4.74 million N/A N/A

Propanc Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.62%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -248.03% N/A -43.44% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -4,812.81%

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Propanc Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. It also has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. The company has a research collaboration with University of JaÃ©n to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

