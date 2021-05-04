$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 12,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $682.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

