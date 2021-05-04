FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAC. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 130,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.