Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Sells $24,300.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $24,300.00.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $22,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $390,928.26.

Shares of PING traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,401. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.57, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

