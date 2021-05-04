Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Mark A. Hershey Sells 4,898 Shares

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 415,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.74, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

