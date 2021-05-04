Christopher F. Wyatt Sells 4,604 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $939,216.00.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,070. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

