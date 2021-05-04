James F. Stern Sells 44,300 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00.

AOS stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

