Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.84) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 689,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

