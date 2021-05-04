Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $8.95 on Tuesday, hitting $226.53. 237,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average of $198.60. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.