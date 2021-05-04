KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 3,021,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,601. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

