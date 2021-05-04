Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS.

Shares of DK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,267. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

