The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Western Union updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 6,878,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

