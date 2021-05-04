Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.37. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $662,000.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,692. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $121.91. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

