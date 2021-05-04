Plair (PLA) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Plair has a market cap of $5.84 million and $20,080.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Plair Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

