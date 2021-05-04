$163.60 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $163.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.80 million and the highest is $165.40 million. Standex International posted sales of $155.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $638.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $640.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $664.58 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $665.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:SXI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 69,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Standex International has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $108.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.