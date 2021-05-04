nYFI (N0031) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $378,099.13 and $3.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00090642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00855739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.43 or 0.09853117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044533 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

