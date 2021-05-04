Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 999,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 237,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,570. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

