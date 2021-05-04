Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NBB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,971. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

