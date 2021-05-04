Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 763,500 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 398,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,758. The company has a market cap of $689.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

