Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $9.51 on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,428. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

