Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Shares of D traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. 3,599,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,970.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

