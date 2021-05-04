Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.
Shares of D traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. 3,599,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,970.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
