Unicly Hashmasks Collection (UMASK) Price Hits $0.0895 on Major Exchanges

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $10,157.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065594 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,179.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,051.86 or 0.03744118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00265688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.82 or 0.01162030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00733523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.05 or 1.00105622 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

