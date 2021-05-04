Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
Shares of EGRX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 68,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $543.88 million, a P/E ratio of 117.57 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $56.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
