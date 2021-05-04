Arweave (AR) Price Hits $25.59

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.59 or 0.00046701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $854.67 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

