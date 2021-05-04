SonoCoin (SONO) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $149,427.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065594 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,179.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,051.86 or 0.03744118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00265688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.82 or 0.01162030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00733523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.05 or 1.00105622 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

