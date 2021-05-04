wave edu coin (WEC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $156,303.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 97.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065594 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,179.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,051.86 or 0.03744118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00265688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.82 or 0.01162030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00733523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.05 or 1.00105622 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

