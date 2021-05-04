Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $3.49 Average PT from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CPPMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 242,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,263. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

