Zacks: Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.