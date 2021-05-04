$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the highest is $6.68 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

LLY stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.