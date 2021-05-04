Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. 2,635,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

