Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,038. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.