Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,038. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.