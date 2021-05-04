Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Franklin Financial Services stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 6,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

