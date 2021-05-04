Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Increases By 28.3%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,425. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.