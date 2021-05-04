Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 13,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,791,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,099,791. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.