Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Tops $748,152.41

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Artfinity has a total market cap of $748,152.41 and $9,095.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00089654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.27 or 0.00860973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,431.04 or 0.09880096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00044920 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

